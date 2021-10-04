Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,206,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,616 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.76% of Cardinal Health worth $125,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,158,000 after acquiring an additional 395,668 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after acquiring an additional 54,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,554,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,199,000 after acquiring an additional 50,203 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $50.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.56. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

