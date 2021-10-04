Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,078,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,620 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $109,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 447.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NYSE AVTR opened at $41.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 18,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $652,766.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,251 shares of company stock valued at $18,409,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.