Legal & General Group Plc Has $114.51 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,673,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132,612 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $114,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 27.6% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 6.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

NYSE NI opened at $24.30 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

