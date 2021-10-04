Legal & General Group Plc Has $106.75 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,614 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.48% of MongoDB worth $106,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52,079 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

NASDAQ MDB opened at $474.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.51 and a 1-year high of $518.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $423.12 and a 200-day moving average of $352.23. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.32 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total transaction of $12,576,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,697,026.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,932 shares of company stock valued at $61,136,946. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.44.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.