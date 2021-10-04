Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,143 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.70% of Principal Financial Group worth $118,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $65.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

