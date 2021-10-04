Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 106,549 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,678,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,549 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $123,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 153.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter worth about $56,763,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VEREIT by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after buying an additional 92,787 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in VEREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in VEREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $46.04 on Monday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

