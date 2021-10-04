Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LGGNY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Legal & General Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

LGGNY opened at $19.37 on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.2553 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.51%.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

