Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,255,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,040 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Sanofi worth $171,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 99.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 46.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

