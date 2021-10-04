Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $240.21 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,287,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 196,261 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $240,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.3% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 200.7% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 23,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,288 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 360.6% during the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 64,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 50,844 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $54.35 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.41. The company has a market cap of $225.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

