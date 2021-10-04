Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $139.75 Million Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,664,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,808 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $139,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 261.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter worth about $56,000.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Nielsen stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

