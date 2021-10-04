Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $120.55 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,740,560 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 488,414 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $120,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $5,749,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,852 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 167.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 62,236 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 38,965 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,603,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.36. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

