Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $103.03 Million Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Ferguson worth $103,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FERG. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $192,479,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $2,034,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,346,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

FERG opened at $138.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.59 and a 200-day moving average of $136.43. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $148.67.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $1.665 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

