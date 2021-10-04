Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,136,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 229,653 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $92,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 297.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $84.14 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $4,738,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

