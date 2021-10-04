Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Sells $575,640.00 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $575,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $65.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after acquiring an additional 810,189 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $7,918,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

