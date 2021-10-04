Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.01

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.17.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,213,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,908,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,930,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $900,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

