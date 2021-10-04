Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Up 124.0% in September

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 124.0% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LSRCY opened at $46.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56. Lasertec has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $53.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSRCY shares. Mizuho downgraded Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lasertec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

