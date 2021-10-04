Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,946,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 141,444 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $102,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $38.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

