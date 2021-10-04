Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $250.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at $309,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at $10,516,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in Landsea Homes by 16.3% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 296,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 41,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

