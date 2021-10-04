Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will post sales of $3.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.71 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $3.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $15.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

LH traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.48. The company had a trading volume of 660,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,654. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.01 and a 200-day moving average of $276.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $183.41 and a 1-year high of $309.60.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.