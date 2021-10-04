Komodo (KMD) Trading Up 6.9% This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002034 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $126.44 million and approximately $25.56 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.07 or 0.00239224 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00119307 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00154771 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000828 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002784 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,092,147 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

