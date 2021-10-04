King DAG (KDAG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $36,540.00

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000646 BTC on exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $16.67 million and approximately $36,540.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 98.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.09 or 0.00885102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00055302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.32 or 0.00324376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00115140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

King DAG Profile

KDAG is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

