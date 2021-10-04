Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

KRC stock opened at $67.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 56.06%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

