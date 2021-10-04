KeyCorp Weighs in on Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerpac Tool Group in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE EPAC opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

