KeyCorp Lowers Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $36.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.81% from the stock’s previous close.

PRPL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $21.20 on Monday. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 235.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 125,624 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 74.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 50.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 15.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

