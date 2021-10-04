KeyCorp Boosts Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target to $63.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.78.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 81.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 112,842 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 50,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 40,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

