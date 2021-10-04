Keybank National Association OH Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOV. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 121.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 127,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after buying an additional 69,844 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,641,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

VOOV opened at $142.54 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $105.25 and a 12-month high of $147.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.