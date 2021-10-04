Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,432 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Huntsman by 90.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after purchasing an additional 856,885 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 98.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after purchasing an additional 670,335 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 815.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 745,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 664,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 153.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,026,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 621,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.