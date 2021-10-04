Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,592 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 324,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IGOV opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.78. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.