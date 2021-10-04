Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Insulet were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Insulet by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Insulet by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Insulet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Insulet by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $285.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -620.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $214.93 and a 52 week high of $309.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.56.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.80 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

