Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.16% of TimkenSteel worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 574.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 73,030 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,878,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,989,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMST opened at $13.43 on Monday. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Equities research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

