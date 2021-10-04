Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Textron were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Textron by 17.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 68.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Textron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 180,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Textron by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Shares of TXT opened at $71.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $74.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

