Keybank National Association OH Has $1 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 727,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,188,000 after buying an additional 36,461 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 84.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 18.0% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Shares of DRI opened at $155.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.34 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,116.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $857,457.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,313,170.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,748 shares of company stock worth $22,481,444. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.