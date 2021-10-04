Keybank National Association OH Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,234,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,290 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

