Keybank National Association OH Buys 1,960 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 46.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,726 shares of company stock worth $14,301,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $155.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.38, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.16 and a 1-year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.38.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

