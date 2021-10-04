Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the August 31st total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.9 days.

OTCMKTS KRYPF remained flat at $$2.48 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18. Kerry Properties has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $3.47.

Kerry Properties Company Profile

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

