Kepos Capital LP Reduces Position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU)

Kepos Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition by 82.9% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,134,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,400 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,314,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition by 21.9% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 141,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,492 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS RSVAU opened at $24.22 on Monday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.