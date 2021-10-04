Kepos Capital LP Raises Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $50.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

In related news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 23,536 shares worth $1,325,933. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

