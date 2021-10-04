Kepos Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,598,155,000 after buying an additional 503,317 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Trimble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,333 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,144 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,792,000 after buying an additional 2,048,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after buying an additional 1,445,343 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $84.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $4,979,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

