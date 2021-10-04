Kepos Capital LP Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $218.89 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $253.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.96.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.81.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

