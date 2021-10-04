Kepos Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 93.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after buying an additional 231,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,064,000 after buying an additional 80,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Xylem by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,888,000 after buying an additional 103,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Xylem by 30.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after buying an additional 477,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 15.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after buying an additional 253,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,784. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:XYL opened at $121.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.95 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.18.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Several analysts have commented on XYL shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

