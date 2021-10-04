Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kenon by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kenon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Kenon during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kenon by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kenon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 9.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEN traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.35. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,303. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kenon has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

