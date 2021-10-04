Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $61.52 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $307.62 or 0.00651508 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.20 or 0.08914701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00303400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00113245 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

