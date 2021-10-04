KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives $45.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. HSBC downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at $169,000. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KE stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,121. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of -1.61. KE has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.17.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. As a group, analysts expect that KE will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

