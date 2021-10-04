KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,868 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.91.

NYSE:EPD opened at $21.80 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.