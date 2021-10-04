KCM Investment Advisors LLC Invests $276,000 in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of VNO opened at $43.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

