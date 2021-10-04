KCM Investment Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Logitech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Logitech International stock opened at $88.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

