KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $485,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Enbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Enbridge by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

ENB stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.