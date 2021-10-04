KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 874 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 40.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $194.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $209.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.47.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.61, for a total transaction of $1,557,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

