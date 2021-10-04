KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,204 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 253.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,284,000 after buying an additional 1,489,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,464,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,519,000 after acquiring an additional 570,791 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 895,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,210,000 after acquiring an additional 431,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,329,000 after acquiring an additional 383,954 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $71.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

