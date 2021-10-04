Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (LON:JGC) Insider Buys £508 in Stock

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (LON:JGC) insider Jaz Bains bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £508 ($663.71).

JGC stock opened at GBX 257 ($3.36) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 259.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 259.49. The stock has a market cap of £55.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82. Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 202.80 ($2.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 299.37 ($3.91).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Jupiter Green Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.01%.

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with a focus on companies which have a significant focus on environmental solutions such as clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable living, environmental services, and green transport.

